Mom uninvites oldest daughter from Christmas over Santa, 'She wouldn't make her son lie.' AITA?

CrocanoirZA said:

YTA. Your need to keep the Christmas magic alive by your definition does not negate that another part of Christmas magic is about family. Your willingness to shun your daughter and grandchild over Santa speaks volumes about you and what you think is important in life.

EmpressJainaSolo said:

YTA. You want her five year old to keep a secret from his older cousins. Usually when it comes to Santa it’s the other way around. As someone else has pointed out they likely have come across people already who don’t believe in Santa. Belief at their age is a combination of trusting in magic and wanting it to be real.