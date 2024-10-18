Mom uses 'disciplinary phrase' with toddlers that husband says is 'inappropriate.' AITA?

My husband hates when I say it. He has asked me several times not to say it because to him it sounds too childish and inappropriate. His approach is more strict and he doesn't take the more kid friendly approach.

He would tell our 5 year old that his shoes won't turn blue just because he is upset and he shouldn't throw a fit over something he can't change. (This would have upset our son further, not made him stop fussing)

I feel like sometimes kids have very big and valid feelings but might not know how to express that in a constructive way. I prefer to take the silly approach for these smaller issues. my kids respond positively to it and it works. I don't use it for every situation but on smaller issues I feel it is fine.