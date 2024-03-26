Mom wages war on kid's school when staff feeds peanuts to allergic son. AITA? LEGAL UPDATE

So he sent the school district some nice letters and a few phone calls later we had everything.

Talking to our insurance and the hospital was the easiest part of this entire thing which I thought would be more complicated and our insurance even offered their attorneys services to our attorney which turned out to be quite helpful with some of the other issues that came up along the way.

He spent about a month going over everything, talking to doctors, getting more statements and reaching out to other parents etc.

During this time our child was moved from his normal classroom and placed in a special needs classroom. Something we did not agree to or with, our child has no developmental problems and an allergy hardly is a special need.