'Mom told my wife not to include her in Mother's Day plans because her church is 'boycotting Mother's Day.' UPDATED 2X

"Mom told my (M28) wife (F27) not to include her in Mother's Day plans because her church is "boycotting Mother's Day" to put God first."

My wife and I always take our moms to a restaurant on Mother's Day weekend with our two kids, and we'll sometimes do something fun afterwards such as a movie or hanging out in the backyard. However, things have been difficult for my mom since my father passed away some years ago, and it led to a relapse in drinking (that she stopped for some time when he was alive) along with some depression too.

Things began to get better when one of her friends invited her to church, and she's attended for almost two years which coincided with her dropping alcohol again along with improvements to her mental health (as she got more involved with midweek classes/church support groups). However, that came with some negative side affects that led to me putting up boundaries with her.