Mom is at wit's end; 'My 4 yo son suddenly refuses to enter his room and we don't know why.' UPDATED 2X

Update 1 (with comments and responses from OP):

HoneyNo8465: My guess is he’s either scared or ashamed. Could be fireworks like others are mentioning or it could be really silly. Hopefully not a ghost. I’m thinking like he pooped in the closet, had a potty accident, vomited, broke, or spilled something. Have you torn the room apart to make sure nothing is different about it?

OOP: My perception is that he seems more scared than ashamed. I’ve been sleeping in his room every night and checked every single corner, nothing out of the ordinary.

I don’t think it’s the fireworks because there were no fireworks going on in the early afternoon when he was actually in his room, and either way he enjoys fireworks so much. We stayed outside all evening and watching them in both the front and back of the house.