'AITA for telling my mom she won’t know the baby's gender?' UPDATED

I'm going to leave her on read because I don't even know how to respond to that. It is just another guilt trip and I'm just so over it. I just want to say thank you to everyone that has replied! I have read all the responses this morning and it’s refreshing to know that it is my choice and I don’t have to please her or anyone.

This morning I responded to her with this message: The message that was sent last night made me feel guilty when it shouldn’t. This situation is just extremely hard for me because you’re my only mum. But when I found out you told Aunt because you we’re excited it broke my heart.