Mom won't let son visit without showering because of daughter's severe allergy; AITA?

So, when a conflicted mother of a daughter with a severe allergy decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her teen son's showering routine, people were ready to deem a verdict.
I have a son (14M) with my ex-husband, as well as a daughter (12F) with my current partner. My daughter has one of the most severe peanut allergies her doctors have ever seen.
To give you an idea, someone touching a peanut, touching someone else, that person touching a surface, and then my daughter touching that surface would cause a reaction, and has before.
Because of this we have to take precautions beyond what's normal for a peanut allergy. We can't eat out, we deep clean the house frequently, and any guests have to wash their hands when they come over and avoid touching stuff.