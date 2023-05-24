Mom won't let son visit without showering because of daughter's severe allergy; AITA?

Remember when they used to serve packets of peanuts on planes full of recycled air and now kids aren't allow to bring PB&J to school without eating it from inside a bubble in a sanitized isolation room?

So, when a conflicted mother of a daughter with a severe allergy decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her teen son's showering routine, people were ready to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making my son shower before he comes to my house because of his sister's peanut allergy, and not letting him come over when he didn't?

I have a son (14M) with my ex-husband, as well as a daughter (12F) with my current partner. My daughter has one of the most severe peanut allergies her doctors have ever seen.

To give you an idea, someone touching a peanut, touching someone else, that person touching a surface, and then my daughter touching that surface would cause a reaction, and has before.