Mom worried that her parenting tactics are all wrong; 'My daughter is out of control and I don't know how to handle it.' AITA?

When this mom is annoyed with her daughter's behavior and torn about how to handle it, she asks the internet:

'AITA for ignoring our daughter when she tried to get our attention in an insane way?'

I have 2 daughters, one of them is Abi(22) and the other one is Ana(16). When Abi was 16 she suddenly started to act weird like screaming and yelling for no reason. We were very worried about her so my husband and I put her in therapy and we did everything we could to help her.

Ana always tries to do whatever Abi does for example when Abi turned 14 she joined the basketball team. When Ana turned 14 she did the exact same thing. There are many more examples.