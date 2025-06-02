'AITA for saying my mom's cheating did make her a worse parent?'

In the almost year since we started therapy we have been to see three different therapists assigned by the same judge. The most recent one we just started having appointments with a month ago and it was suggested I engage just a little in therapy at some point to help get my point across directly to mom. I decided to do this after we switched.

The new therapist didn't just ask dumb questions like the others about why I'm mad at my mom or why I don't want to forgive her. Instead the therapist let mom do her talking which was all about how unfair this is.