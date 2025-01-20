'Momzilla' uninvites brother from 120-person baby shower, 'I want nothing more to do with it.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my pregnant sister that I wanted nothing more to do with her baby shower?"

My (M-late 30s) youngest sister (early 30s) is pregnant with her first child. The family is thrilled for her as she and her partner have been trying for a long time to get pregnant. When she announced it she mentioned that she was having a baby shower and my sister and I offered to help out where we can.

For some reason, she took that as a “my brother said he would pay for the baby shower” and drafted a guest list of 120 people. I decided to text her one day and ask her what her budget was and I heard nothing for at least a day. My other sister and my mom mentioned that I had said to her that I would pay for the whole thing.