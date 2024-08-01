'AITA for refusing to do more chores when my boyfriend works more hours?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting to do more chores when my boyfriend works more hours?"

My boyfriend (24m) and I (24f) are both students. We live together. My boyfriend is very intelligent but he is just not an effective learner. He is a mad perfectionist. He'll review every single lecture, read every single article and so on. He also reads everything word for word as if he had never heard of effective reading techniques. So he usually spends every day studying from 9am to 5 or 6pm.

I on the other hand like being effective and I get my stuff done a lot quicker. Now the problem is that recently my boyfriend has started to expect me to do more chores because I "have more time off ". We used to split chores 50/50 apart from cooking which I do every night since he has never learnt how to cook.