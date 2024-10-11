Mother to 3 month old asks; 'WIBTA if I don't bring food to a family potluck?'

"WIBTA if I don't bring food to a potluck?"

My husband's family throws a park party every year. Just a family get together. I just had a baby. She's 3 months.

My husband is going to be in Mexico for a wedding (he is the best man) that I can't go to because my daughter does not have a passport and because it's not in a very safe area in Mexico.

So I'm going to be driving 2 hours to stay with my parents for a few days who live near this park with my baby and my dog. I honestly probably would not have otherwise gone to this party but everybody wants to see the baby.