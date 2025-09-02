Son refuses to have a relationship with the mother who abandoned him. Twice. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to have anything to do with my mother after she abandoned me for 10 years then came back and spitefully said my dad wasn't my dad after letting him raise me solo?"

My (20m) parents were young when they dated and mother got pregnant with me. They broke up during the pregnancy and my mother called dad to the hospital and she left me with him and said she wasn't interested in parenting and since he was, he could do it.

She did nothing for me for the next ten years. There was no contact, no child support (and yes my dad pursued it), no nothing. My dad did it all. He was on his own and committed to raising me.

There were times I asked him about my mother and he tried to stay neutral with a slightly positive leaning on her just because he didn't want me to hate myself for being half her.