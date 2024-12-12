'AITA for telling my mother to grow a backbone and stand up to my brother and his wife?'

This caused John and Ava to get unsettled and they said Tom doesn't get to just choose who goes, and they asked my mum to not invite Gia otherwise she's "setting a bad prescedent". My mum chose to accept this and didn't invite her, and kept the film night a secret from her.

Shit hit the fan recently because Gia found out she had been excluded through a post made by Ava on Facebook. She had plans on that day anyway with her own parents but said it would've been nice to have at least been invited. She's very upset with my mum and John and Ava.

I've now been caught in the crossfire because Gia has been asking me why I didn't say anything to her about this. Tom is also upset with us and said that we are all bullies.