Mother-of-the-bride excluded from 'ridiculous' wedding, 'her fiancé doesn't like us.'

She made it clear she wants us there, not her fiance. I genuinely do not know why her fiance does not like us.

I’d be willing to figure out why, if he would like to talk. My daughter has been with him for 4 years, and yet we only seen him a handful of times.

When we do see him, he doesn’t talk to us. We initiate conversations but he either does not respond, or changes his answer every visit. When we ask him how him and my daughter met, the answer is different, ask him about himself and the answer always changes.

It's not like he changed his thoughts on something after we saw him, because he denies answering something different. When we asked our daughter about this, she just said it's how we acts around people he doesn’t know.