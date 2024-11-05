Mother confiscates teen daughter's fanfiction; 'This can't be healthy.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

She begged me not to talk about it more with her father (they have a weird, cold relationship, unfortunately) and I didn't in front of her. But we find this very concerning.

Given what I know about her lack of social skills, I couldn't help but feel this wasn't helping. So I deleted all of what she had saved as well as the pictures. I don't care that it was gay in nature, I've been pretty sure since she was six that she's lesbian. But this can't be normal or healthy.

I took her phone for a week, removed the password, and when we see her reading things now we always ask her specifically to tell us what it is. She seems to have stopped, I'm not going to check her browsing history.