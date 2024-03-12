Man kicks mother out of his house because she won't stop making him breakfast. AITA?

I got so many messages from her and my sister all day long. Even my dad called me to ask me to change my mind. I said no. He had to drive up and rent an Airbnb close to my sister because my mom was too scared to stay by herself. He's retired so he didn't miss work or anything.

My sister came over alone to talk to me. She said I was being a complete a$$ and that I could afford the food my mom was wasting. I said I could but that I didn't want to. She literally used up two months worth of my food.

She made up huge breakfasts that I didn't even eat. I keep all my bacon in individual servings. She thawed out three for every breakfast. One for her and two for me. And I ate zero.