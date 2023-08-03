Woman cries when son call his in-law 'mom' son says 'she's more my mom than you were.'

I decided to be open with them and explain how it hurt me that my son refuses to call me 'mom' but will happily do so to someone else. He even made a point to do so right before me. Meanwhile, my husband just decided to step outside because it's overwhelming for him when I cry.

My son just asked me to calm down and even felt it necessary to tell me I could either collect myself or otherwise we were free to leave. He seems to think I was so emotional as a ploy to manipulate him rather than honestly displaying how I feel. I don’t know what happened to my once sweet little boy.

OP posted an update: