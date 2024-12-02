Mother-of-the-bride gives her daughter an ultimatum: 'wear a pink dress and we'll take our money back.' AITA?

I argued that there was nothing embarrasing about wearing a color I like on MY special day, and even James didn't mind what color of the dress I wore. I also said that regret could go either way and I could end up regretting NOT wearing pink in the future so I'd rather go with the decision that makes me happy right now.

Although my dad hasn't been as vocally against the pink dress, he is starting to side with mom seeing how upset she is getting over this. Over the whole week, there has been no end in sight to this argument, with my mom bringing up multiple times how they won't pay their half for the wedding dress if I go with pink (the initial agreement was to split the bill 50-50).