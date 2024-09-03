Mother-of-the-groom 'makes the wedding all about her,' refuses to take off work for dress shopping. AITA?

Then I suggested Friday or Saturday after work, those got shut down. She wants me to take off work. I then suggested she send me examples of what she wants and I’ll shop by myself and buy something like the examples. Also shut down.

After much back and forth I, will just wear the blue dress. This started an argument and she called me a jerk. My son is mad that I am making the wedding about me and not taking off work. I don’t think I am being unreasonable but he told me to post here.

UPDATE:

My son has this link. Anyways he told me I can wear the blue dress and that it won’t be an issue. No response from future DIL.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Living-Assumption272 said: