Mother-in-law puts a stop payment on Christmas checks. 'AITA for going NC?'

On Christmas Eve we went out to eat at Texas Roadhouse with all the family, including FIL (who loves me) and MIL (who we suspect is only with our dad for his money cuz she really acts like she can't stand being around him 90% of the time.)

We get seated and the waitress brings out our drinks. My FIL reached across me and my drink glass and grabbed some peanuts. While bringing his hand back to him a peanut fell in my drink. Nbd. I was grabbing my spoon to get it out and my FIL just reached in my glass and grabbed it. Like fingers in my drink, soda dripping from his fingers. I was stunned.

I was like, "are you serious right now? Did you just put your fingers in my drink? You literally just went to the bathroom before we sat down and now you're sticking your fingers in my drink? Omg bro that is so not ok." I wasn't loud or rude, honestly I was so stunned that he did that I was just laughing hysterically. Everyone at the table was laughing and clownin' him.