'My mother-in-law took my birthday cake. Should I apologize?' UPDATED

"My mother-in-law took my birthday cake. Should I apologize?"

My wife (F, 37) and I (M, 38) are from two different cultures. I am from Europe and my wife is from the Middle East. We live in Canada . My birthday was two nights ago and my wife got me a small cake, my favorite cake from my favorite bakery. My mother-in-law was at our home for dinner. We cut the cake and after dinner my wife went to put our baby to bed.

I was supposed to give MIL a ride to my sister-in-law’s place. MIL grabbed the leftover cake in the box to take with her. I asked her if she was taking the leftover cake and she said yes, for SIL and her son.