'My (35M) mother's (58F) new fiancé wants me to call him 'dad.' He's 24. How do I navigate this?' AITA? + UPDATED 2X

My brother is 30 by the way. He tried it with my little sister (28) too once and called her "Princess" once but he stopped when she just stared at him. So the thing with Phil is that he reminds me a lot of Charlie Day's character in Horrible Bosses in that his sole ambition has always been to meet a girl, get married and have a family.

When he told me and my brother this, my brother made some joke about how maybe our mom's going to 'come short on the last part' and he got very upset but they made up after. Anyway, so I go round and I ask if my mom's around and he says no, it's just him and that we "really need to talk man-to-man."