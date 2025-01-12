'AITA for not wanting to move in with my grandparents because my sister got pregnant?'

Here are OP's answers to questions and comments:

Q: How would you like this to go? OP: IDK, have her stay with the father's family.

Q: Does she know them [the father's family]? Do they agree to this?

OP: We know who the father is, IDK what the details are though. My dad was pissed when he found out and wanted to ---- him. idk anything about his parents or anything. Everyone is kind beating around the bush. My grandparents suggested this to spare me from the drama, and my uncle has done his best to convince me that being here will not be all that great with a baby around.

Most of the details around the baby are unknown to me. I do not even know if he knows or what.

Q: Why stay with people who care less about you?