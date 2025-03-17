'AITA for asking to move into the camper after my dad said I was an accident and unwanted?'

My dad told me I was old enough to know the truth. He said he only stayed because his parents forced him to and that he didn’t want me as a young father—or now that he’s an adult.

He complained that because I’m a girl, I require more attention and that I talk about wanting to attend colleges in the future. He said, “This is why I didn’t want a daughter. So much pampering.”

I didn’t know whether to scream, cry, or just sit there. My mom came in and asked why it was so quiet. My dad told her the truth about what I had asked him, and she defended me, saying that I was a very loved child.