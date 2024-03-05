Movie-goer throws popcorn at someone who kept using their phone during 'Dune 2.' AITA?

After the third time, I said, quite loudly, "Put the phone away!" She looked back, gave me a look like "STFU old man", but put it down. And then, 10 minutes later, pulled it out again. Again, full brightness.

So I got a piece of popcorn and threw it at her... hit her on the head. As you can imagine, she turned around... "Are you serious right now?!" "Yeah, I'm serious, can't you live without your phone for a couple of hours?"

"Shhh!" said someone. "Shut up!", said someone else. She put it away...and then, maybe 20 minutes later, out it came again. I threw another piece of popcorn, which barely missed but flew by her face. She put the phone away and it stayed away for the rest of the movie.