'AITA for moving across the country? My legal guardian says I’ll make her and my stepdad homeless.'

She also flipped out when I told her I’d be moving in with my "sister" ("mom's" bio daughter, 27F) - someone I’ve recently reconnected with, and who offered to let me stay with her family until I find my own place. To clarify:

My "sister" and "mom" don't have a good relationship. Or any relationship now. You see, when I was 13, my "sister's" bio father bought her a car, and her and her husband decided to move to SC. My "sister" tried to convince me to move to SC with her because "mom" is a "narcissist and toxic." I didn't believe her then.

If I had moved with her to SC, "mom" could've reported her for "kidnapping." Since the move, my "mom" and "sister" are estranged. My "sister" even ignored "mom" while visiting for my high school graduation.