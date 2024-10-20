'AITA for moving across the country and splitting the five of us up (Quints)?' + Skunk and Opossum Drama

Not long after the wedding I was on vacation and met someone. Long distance as it maybe three years later we have been making it work. We have been talking about one of moving and I told him I loved Seattle and that if anyone was going to move it was going to be me.

Last night mom and dad asked for all of us to come for dinner. I didn’t say much at all and everyone was talking and I was just listening and on occasion say a yes or no or answer an easy question. My dad finally noticed and looked over and asked if I was okay.