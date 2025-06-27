'AITA for moving into the house I inherited even though the renter doesn’t feel comfortable around men?' UPDATED

I inherited a house that came with a lodger with a 6-year-old that is renting one of the rooms. She is upset because I have in her words made it terrifying to live here since I've moved in.
She doesn't feel safe with her and her daughter living with a man she just met and that she wants to stay away from men because of issues with her ex. That's why living with an old woman felt so safe. BTW this is all being communicated through notes she's been leaving because she avoids me. I've already wrote back that she can move out whenever.
She left another note saying she will, but she really doesn't want to have to because the reason she moved in here was so her daughter could go to the school district here and the only way she was able to afford to live here is because her lease is just for $150 (for utilities) and housework and they might have to move back in with her ex.
So basically she wants me to move out. I don't want to because the house still has a mortgage that I would have to continue to pay in addition to paying for rent somewhere else.
There technically is the option to get a female tenant. However the prices for renting a single bedroom won't cover the mortgage and I can't afford to make up the difference. Plus I'd have to deal with my grandmas things faster than I want to. Another big thing is I can avoid tax reassessment on the house if I move in within a year. Which is also why selling is definitely off the table.
FlounderKind8267 wrote:
You own the house. If she doesn't like it, she can move. She's literally a choosing beggar making these statements while living there d*mn-near rent free.
hmnissbspcmn wrote:
Yeah, I would give her options: You can buy the house for $XXX,XXX We can sign a new lease with the understanding I will be living here for $300+/mo You give her a formal notice to vacate. Assuming she doesn't have an active lease, it's month-to-month. You can be apologetic- but not overly. It sucks that her situation has changed, but that's not your fault, that's life.
dastardly740 wrote:
Your last sentence made me think of something. It also sucks that OP's grandmother died. The tenant has kind of decided that her sucky situation is more valid than OP's.
Megalocerus wrote:
Besides loss, OP has some financial limitations and evidently needs the rent.
Expert_Ad_3652 wrote:
So sorry about your Grandma. Please know that one day you will laugh more than cry when you think of her. She left that house to you, because she hoped you’d be blessed by her gift. If you can afford to allow this tenet to break her lease with no penalty, maybe offer that.
But I don’t think your Grandma would want you walking on eggshells and putting this woman and her 6 year old ahead of your own grieving process during what should be your chance to go through your Grandmas things at your own pace. Yours is not the only room in town, she can find another situation.
What are you supposed to leave the place frozen in time until this first grader graduates high school? I’m proud of you for even considering this woman’s feelings, but don’t let her guilt you into debt over what your Grandma probably hoped would help you jump start some wealth building. You are a beloved Grandson and certainly NTA.
[deleted] wrote:
NTA, have you even seen this woman face to face & talked to her? This is a her problem not a you problem.
OP responded:
I’ve just talked to her once in person and she was really standoffish and odd. She didn’t explain until later in a note the issues she had though. Since then I’ve only seen glimpses of her and her daughter when they quickly leave or go to her room.
Viola-Swamp wrote:
She is not terrified of you. She’s using that as an excuse to try and guilt you into moving out and letting her keep her sweet deal of $150/month and ruling the roost. A younger guy who knows he owns the house and wants to control his space is different than an elderly woman who is easy to ignore or bulldoze, or even guilt by citing the alleged needs of your kid.
Just keep living your life, hold her to the written agreement or demand she sign one, and if she won’t, serve her with notice in accordance with the laws of your jurisdiction so you can get a more reasonable tenant/roommate.
I’d start using cameras in public areas if I were you though, before she starts making accusations to the police or other authorities that you are some kind of threat to the safety of her and/or her daughter. Follow all laws of your jurisdiction about that too. NTA.
InterestingTry5190 wrote:
Imagine paying $150/month and thinking you are in a position to demand the owner move out.
Intrepid-Wolf4913 wrote:
My favourite bit is that her explanation for why she's terrified of a man who hasn't done anything to her is because of how her ex treated her, so she's going to escape OP by moving back in with her ex.
I had other stuff going on in my life so I sort of put off trying to talk to her and honestly still was debating about what to say to her. I guess procrastinating took care of the problem because I realized yesterday that she had moved out sometime in the last few days. So I guess that's it.
davefromcolorado wrote:
That is the perfect way to remove a tendon you are less than happy with. You are perfectly allowed to live in your own property, nobody should say squat to that one you are NTA.
Owenashi wrote:
I do feel bad for the lady and her kid but at the end of the day, this was not anything you were obligated to solve or make allowances for her. Especially if she couldn't talk to you directly over it.
Jayn_Newell wrote:
They aren’t really any options that allowed her to continue living there without him. He couldn’t afford to maintain the house AND an apartment, she couldn’t afford higher rent, selling the place (even if he was willing to) would probably still result in her being forced to leave. It definitely sucks for her, but even if he was able to afford moving out, he’s entitled to live there more than she is.
Martinisnmurder wrote:
Congratulations! I would definitely be changing the locks because she had keys. Enjoy your new home in peace.