'AITA for moving into the house I inherited even though the renter doesn’t feel comfortable around men?' UPDATED

"AITA for moving into the house I inherited even though the lodger doesn’t feel comfortable around men?"

I inherited a house that came with a lodger with a 6-year-old that is renting one of the rooms. She is upset because I have in her words made it terrifying to live here since I've moved in.

She doesn't feel safe with her and her daughter living with a man she just met and that she wants to stay away from men because of issues with her ex. That's why living with an old woman felt so safe. BTW this is all being communicated through notes she's been leaving because she avoids me. I've already wrote back that she can move out whenever.