'AITA for moving on after my daughter’s death?'

We took her to as many places as possible because she was a huge travel and explorer. She was always so sweet and even when she was in the most physical pain she always had a smile and was so positive. She had a big group of friends who all loved her and they even made a little club in her memory to raise awareness about cancer it was so sweet.

My wife’s still broken about her to this day and still visits her grave a couple of times a week. I do too but not as much as her, and honestly I’ve started moving on. Of course I still love my daughter to death and would do anything to bring her back but that’s never gonna happen, and constantly living in grief and pain isn’t gonna help anyone.