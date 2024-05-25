Heartbroken wife shamed for moving on 6 weeks after husband of 14 years leaves her. AITA?

"AITA for moving on so quickly after my husband left me?"

LogicalBlueberry5

My (47F) husband (47M) asked for a separation on our 14th anniversary, while we were away in a foreign country to celebrate. While we weren’t as close as we used to be, we almost never fought and generally enjoyed each others company and families. We do not have any children.

The night before our anniversary, he brought up he wasn’t very happy in the relationship but didn’t know why. The next morning, I asked to see his phone and he said no.

He said I would find “flirty” messages with one or more other women on it. He had made some female friends through school and work and he said felt like there might be someone out there who was a better fit for him.