'AITA for moving out my apartment without reminding my ex that our lease is up?'

Once more, I tried to have a conversation with him, and explained in pretty uncertain terms that I was not going to change my mind about being child-free, and advised him that if he was heading in that direction he needed to tell me now, to avoid miscommunications and a messy break up later.

He said he had been thinking about talking to me about adoption later on down the line. We spoke about it briefly, but once my mind is made up, it’s very hard to change. He had a few business trips lined up in October, so we decided to use that time to take a break, determine if we were still aligned, and come back either having worked through it, or deciding to break up once and for all.