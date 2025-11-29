'AITA for moving out because my dad got back with his ex and was planning to move her in with us?'

At the worst we ended up arguing and I told her she would never be my mother and I would never treat her or her children as my family so she needed to get out of my business. My dad told Claire that she couldn't try to parent me because I was right, she wasn't my mother and we didn't even know each other that well. Her and dad broke up after that.

11 weeks ago I found out my dad and Claire were back together and he was planning to move her in with us. She was trying to wrap up her job and figure stuff out with her kids' school before moving in with us.