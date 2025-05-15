"AITA for moving out early after learning my horrible roommate is terminally ill?"

For the last 6 months, I have endured living with what I thought was an incompetent lazy individual. He would leave dishes in the dish washer for weeks, pile up trash on the kitchen table and keep his personal items all over common areas of the house.

He also sleeps in the living even though he has a room and blast the TV until 4AM on weekdays. He leaves his laundry in the washer for weeks, washing dishes with bleach and floor cleaner.

Like this is just a few of the things I have experienced - there’s worst. Well I recently learned after confronting my landlord yet again with a variety of issues that this roommate has high blood pressure, chronic heart disease, end - stage kidney disease and needs dialysis to live.