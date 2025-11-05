'AITA for still moving out even though my stepmom has cancer?'

We told them we would be out by the end of October and that was okay with them, though my step mom kept on with the badgering. We were fully prepared to moved and have made arrangements.

Things took a turn. This month we found out my stepmom has terminal brain cancer on her frontal lobe that could cause loss of control of the right side of her body, amnesia and more.

My dad and my grandma automatically assumed I would be staying here and taking care of her, even told me to quit my job to be home with her 24/7. This kind of hit me. Yes, I understand she may need round the clock care but also just a month ago they were pushing me out.