'AITA for moving out of my family's house because I’ve had enough?' UPDATED

Continue to love them and do the best you can to mitigate the way they feel. You may not be able to change their minds on your decision but you can continue to show them how much they mean and that you love them. Allow them to have their opinion. Stand by yours. Congratulations on a milestone in your life and thank you for the service you do in your job.

OP responded:

Thank you so much for this comment. Yes I do love my parents and I hope they can see that moving out has truly helped me and my mental health in so many ways that even therapy could not. I’ll have a talk with them soon and I’ll update you guys if anything happens.

A month later, OP shared an update.