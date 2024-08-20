'AITA for moving out alone and not with my stepsister and lying about where I'm going to college?'

Dramatic-Top-6946 (OP)

They figured she'd be fine if we were close. But it was never going to work. I have a small group of friends, but still friends. She has never made one and I don't think she ever wanted to make any.

So she was uncomfortable following me and I resented her for not being able to be with my friends. As introverted as I am I do better in my friend group than just my stepsister and me.

BunnySlayer64