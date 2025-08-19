'AITA for moving out and leaving my pregnant sister without a support system?'

I think once she gives birth this will only get worse and i'lll be left to raise the baby while she does what she wants. When I said i wanted to leave and was going to move a few hours away without a drivers license she started telling me she can’t do it without me and with my experience (i worked in a nursery) she'll feel more comfortable postpartum. Now i don’t know what to do or if i should still move away??

Edit: thanks for the responses and advice, i just want to add some info, the place i have looked at moving to is surrounded by a lot of family and will have a bigger support system and is a lot cheaper living, where i am now is very far away and isolated from anyone other than my sister,