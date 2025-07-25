'AITA for moving out of my parent's house without saying anything? They don't approve of my BF.' UPDATED 2X

Five days later, OP shared another update.

UPDATE: my bf and I have officially moved in together. My mom is extremely angry. She called me and yelled at me for 30 mins and told me that I was alone and that I had no one to turn to.

She told me that everything is always about me and that she would be calling my therapist because "clearly I must have lied if my therapist was telling me to leave" her and my dad ate repossessing my truck even through I am paying for it because its in my dad's name. They say me having it is a liability for them. My mom called me yesterday telling me she was worried that I may be living with a sociopath.