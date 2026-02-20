'AITA for moving my roomie's dishes outside her room and embarrassing her in front of friends?'

They smelled, and I’d already cleaned up after her more than once that week because I couldn’t stand it. I was frustrated and didn’t want to wash them again, but I also didn’t want them sitting in the kitchen. So instead of cleaning them, I stacked all of her dirty dishes and placed them on the small wooden stand outside her bedroom door.

I didn’t go into her room or touch anything of hers, I just moved them out of the shared space. Now comes the part I feel bad about. I didn’t know she was planning to have friends over that evening, so when they arrived, the dishes were still there outside her room. She was visibly embarrassed and ended up cleaning them immediately, telling her friends she would just quickly clean up before hanging out.