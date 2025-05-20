"AITA for telling my mum I’m uncomfortable with her maintaining a relationship with my ex-husband and his new wife?"

I (30s, F) have been divorced from my ex-husband for about five years. Our split was amicable, no drama, no hard feelings, we just drifted apart. Since then, we’ve both moved on: I’ve remarried and recently had a baby, and he’s also remarried and has a baby with his new wife.

A few months ago, my mum bumped into my ex at the shops. They hadn’t spoken in a couple of years, but they had always been friendly while we were together. After chatting, he and his wife invited my parents over for lunch. My mum asked if I was okay with that, and I said I was fine with a one-off lunch and them catching up casually; out of courtesy and recognizing the past closeness.