'My 15-year-old idiot son got his GF pregnant on purpose. This is a mess and a half.' UPDATED 6X

You need to emphasize that love expands. The love that he has for her is not the last love he'll ever have. It's okay if his love for her changes over time. It's okay to love her, you don't expect him to turn that off. But in your experience, you feel that his love for her will change over time.

Don't refer to her as a crush. Because Ollie will fight that. Because a crush is different from love in his mind and what he has is 100% true love in his mind. Too often teenagers who have never loved anyone romantically believe that the first person they love romantically is their true love or their soulmate and they will never be able to love anyone the way they love that person.