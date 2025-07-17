'My 15-year-old idiot son got his GF pregnant on purpose. This is a mess and a half.' UPDATED 5X

I 30F have a child who is 15M - we'll call him Ollie plus other children aged 2, 6, 9 and 11. As you can tell by my own age I was teen parent, I was lucky and we married at 18, still married, healthy relationship, worked our away out of a very dire situation (graduated, started a trade etc) and we are comfortable, stable in all ways - this information is relevant.
Ollie has been friends with this girl - we'll call her Bree since he was 7 years old. Their family use to live in the same city as us and went to the same school, same friendship group.
We know her parents and are long distance friends ourselves (not close friends but say hello when the kids are on video chat, had drinks together before) Bree's family moved to a very small town 3 states away due to rental affordability (no secret) we all have talked about the rising costs of everyday life, the cost of living in this city has risen forcing many locals out.
They moved because of that and for better job opportunities 18 months ago. Since then, Ollie has been begging for us to follow.
Giving us a sales pitch on cheaper housing, better paying jobs (none of which fit either of our professions), the whole works. We have said no because well - No but even if we wanted too our other children are in school, sports and have friends here. Selling and buying another house, finding work outside of our skill set or having to learn new skills - any normal adult would understand this, he does not.
Fast forward to Christmas, Bree's family came back to our city for a holiday and the kids met up multiple times with each other, it was my understand that they were always with the other kids but obviously not since Bree is pregnant and I am certain it was on purpose.
He has access to c*ndoms (I don't care for opinions on that, my access was restricted and I had him), He has had s#x ed from me, my husband, school.
He knows damn well how babies are made and how not to have one. Ollie now wants me to move to be with her and the baby (it's confirmed, I've talked to her parents) and I said No, I don't feel I need a reason but he asked.
You're 15. We don't have any proof it your child yet. I'm not moving us away from our lives and you aren't going alone until your 18. We will do a DNA test then we will look at parenting plans and topped it off with a too bad, too sad. You made your bed, now you have to sleep in it. He took that back to Bree and now all communication between me and her parents has been cut, I'm a terrible person.
My comments about the DNA test are disgusting and its fueling my sons hate for me. He says I am keeping him from the love of his life and future baby using my own successful relationship as proof it will work out. I actually don't even know if I am right or not. I'm just really upset and feel like my life I worked really hard for has been destroyed.
UPDATE #2 MAY 30TH:
Things have gone south even further. At this point Husband and I have been blocked on all social media and numbers blocked but the communication with Ollie has continued.
Ollie gave us Bree's parents email address to send a email too but before using that I asked him to video chat Bree with me there and then I could ask Bree to please get her parents so I can talk to them about this and tell her that if they were going to continue to refuse then I would be blocking all contact to Ollie and communication until this is resolved.
I told Ollie this before the call, at first he flipped out about it but it was this or I cut communication completely. I do think he understood that it is not okay that her parents are speaking to me through minors and he said himself he would like us to talk to each other.
Bree joined the call and hung up when she saw I too was there. Ollie called back a few times and she didn't answer.
She asked via text why I wanted to talk to her and Ollie told her that I wanted to speak to her mother and if we didn't resolve the communication issue then all contact would be ended until her parents made contact with us and we make a plan for the next few months (including DNA) and then birth arrangements.
Said that if the baby is his we will travel there for the birth and first few weeks after - he told her that I personally think it probably is his baby but I want to be sure and make sure everything is done right from the start.
Well Bree blocked him with a reply, and he is totally heartbroken not eating, sitting in his room all day and night, NOT mad at me surprisingly - very, very sorry for him and to us, sad about it all and I think regretful. He even asked me if there was a way to "Undo it" for himself, I haven't talked about signing over rights (a "male abortion" his father called it) because I think he's just upset right now.
A mutual friend of Bree and Ollies here in our hometown showed him a few posts she has made in the last 24 hours. Things like "It's you and me against the world baby girl" and memes about Deadbeat dads. She also announced the pregnancy which she hadn't done yet and the post had some single mother facts and quotes.
Ollie's friends knew about the situation, and a few were under the impression he had "dumped her and the baby" going by the posts but when he explained that what had happen, they all rallied for him in the comments (I said not too) and now she's blocked them, and we can't see what she has posted.
This is just a nightmare.
I have of had a plan personally, not set but something I wanted to talk to her parents about, but I don't even want to waste my time at this point. Ollie gave us Bree's parents email address to send a email too with said plan.
Basically, Bree does DNA blood test. We will pay the full $1500 for it, if it is his baby we can book flights and plan to be there for the first month, I'll stay too with Ollie, maybe even the whole family and then we can also work on a parenting plan and getting into mediation for a judge to sign off on it.
Ollie's father and I spilt for the first 7 months of his life so we have done this before and we know the process. But at this point I think I will just leave it to settle before sending a email.
EDITED FOR UPDATE:
To answer questions. She's due September around the 22nd. So no there is no option for abortion. I don't think that or adoption ever was. Ollie admitted it was on purpose last night. It was Bree's idea first "as a joke" that turned into a plan together.
Bree's parents will only pass messages through my son and I have heard this for myself, I stood outside the door and listened to them tell him "Tell you mother "Insert info below" because I know I will just go off on her about that bullshit still". They are talking shit about me with my kid. They are appalled I would think that way of Bree when I have known her for more than half her life and do not wish to talk to me.
I will not allow him to move out there alone. There are some past issues such has Bree breaking up with him twice in the last 18 months because she found someone that she liked more her new town (around August and October last year, same boy) and when it ended, she came back to Ollie.
Bree is a nice girl but her behavior is toxic and has been since a child. Her mother and stepfather are nice but the relationship is unstable, the house is chaos (nine children combined, blended family and 2/3 teens with serious mental health struggles). He would be leaving stability for chaos and no structure. I want a DNA test, I will not budge on that.
I am close to cutting HIS contact totally at this point because they are only empowering him and reenforcing his behavior towards me and his father. His father is a man of few words. Which is unhelpful, so far he's backed everything I have said and only really chosen to say "You have the intelligence of a pear."
booty_fewbacca wrote:
Reality is about to hit that kid like a f#$king train.
tabas123 wrote:
For real…I can’t imagine making such a life altering permanent mistake at 15 years old… yikes. I’m 30 and couldn’t imagine being responsible for another human being in this economy as it is. That kid has no idea how bad he screwed up. No more getting to “be a kid”…now you’ve got a child depending on you.
Special_Lychee_6847 wrote:
Quite the manipulative teen you got there. But by teen logic, his plan makes perfect sense. From any point of view, you can't give in to his plan, though. It would ruin you financially, ruin his relationship with his siblings, and yours with him.
I would give him a detailed plan on how you and your partner managed to rise above all the risks of teen pregnancy. Focus on school, plan ahead, make sure 'the village' is on board. And of course, how lucky you both were, that it all worked out, despite having to sacrifice so much.
How does he expect you to support his child, without your jobs? But he made the choice to become a parent. So now, he will have to do what you did... focus on school, get stability, make sure to stay in his and her parents good graces, so they can be the village they will desperately need.
There is nothing he can do to 'support' his gf physically. And as a jab...he's done enough 'physical support' for a good while to come. He doesn't have a job. No way to provide financially. All he can do is focus on being able to do that as well and as soon as possible...by the time he's ready to go partying, no.
No, he isn't. He's going to bed early to get up for his weekend job, to save up for his kid.
Edit to add: I just realized that if this becomes a family tradition, you'll be great great grandparents by the time you turn 60. LOL.
animatedhockeyfan wrote:
Weird how you’re the only one pointing out how insanely manipulative this kid is.
Special_Lychee_6847 responded:
Am I? It's obvious, isn't it? 'I don't want to miss my girlfriend, but my parents won't move closer to where she is. Oh, I know, we will just create human life. That way, they can't say no' Giving them what they want would be insane.
LetsTriThisAgain wrote:
Now he gets to miss the girlfriend and the baby. Oh well.
Ollie's friend was able to see her Instagram through a old account (different email? I don't use Instagram enough to know what that means but it meant they weren't blocked when they reactivated). They found the "pregnancy announcement post" and if you scrolled across it showed a digital copy of the scan Bree sent us as a 16 week scan - apparently the first scan she had at the OB.
That is DATED 04/04 and clearly says GA 19+3 weeks, making an August due date I believe or very early September. This would not line up with the due date given to us but does line up with when her parents told me she was pregnant mid April, they told us "We've had the pregnancy confirmed" and sent a photo of the printed pic which the date isn't on there - I actually think it may of been cut off the top!
I haven't told Ollie this yet because I want to be sure. I am very concerned about his mental health at the moment and taking that into considerate.
But unless she gave the wrong period dates and the baby measured only 16 weeks then its not possible for it to be our sons.
Also added information, her due date from what we know if September 22nd. She was here from December 20th to Jan 7th and saw Ollie December 21st and 22nd and January 4th and 5th. Never overnight.
I asked Ollie when did this "happen" and he said January 4th was the only time which makes more sense as they were in public gathering otherwise (they were at a mutual friend's birthday that night but never stayed overnight). I have had 5 kids and I know the dates are too close to figure it out that way.
*Ollie also said that the "joke" Bree made was to just see "if it happens" - The pregnancy because then it's obviously meant to be and he would be able to move. Too me it sounds like she had the plan a lot longer but I may be bias here.
I spoke to Bree biological father (lives in this town) who had no idea about any of this - before you come for me, there was no known DV or anything.
I felt I had run out of options at this point and I just wanted a way to contact them. Bree's mother then made contact, agreed to the blood test if we paid for it, Ollie and Bree spoke again and Bree asked to come here for a "holiday" and have an ultrasound with him to prove dates in person. I agreed to this, but I may not be thinking straight with the stress we have all been under.
She says she is 26 weeks, sent him a photo of her belly (which has grown) and told him there is no other option but him to be the father, that the ultrasound had to go by her last period date and she didn't remember so she went by her app and it was the period before.
That's why the dates are out on the scan, I asked if she had a physical booklet of pregnancy notes or something because I know from experience that they have all the confirmed information on them.
But she said everything is digital with her doctor and I didn't want to push because it's not my medical info. I'm wondering if I do just fly her out here on my own terms (her mother agreed) and do the blood and ultrasound here and put an end to it all.
We all come to a travel arrangement, we paid for Bree to fly out and her father was paying for the ticket home. Bree was supposed to fly to us this morning and stay for 6 weeks total flying back some time in august (her fathers in charge of that flight).
She was staying with us over these next few weeks while we do our annual July 4th family vacation for a week and then a couple more weeks back here at home for the ultrasound / blood test.
This was decided together (both families) because Bree and Ollie would like to have some kind of positive experience / memories during the pregnancy and obviously if baby wasn't his Bree would be taken to her fathers, and we would be finished with it all.
But she never turned up for her flight. She texted the night before that the Dr did not recommend, she should not travel as she is at risk of preterm labor due to her age and her severe morning sickness makes her only be able to tolerate Pineapple juice, so she is needing to be hospitalized and maybe even deliver early.
This is on top of a group photo that included Bree, obviously pregnant in a tight tee. Hugging the boy she was dating in her new town, his hand on her belly. It was quickly removed from her story when Ollie asked, I think it was intentional to make him jealous. I am done. I do not believe her or her parents.
I have contacted a lawyer and therapist, I will not be updating again until I know the outcome of the DNA test that I assume will not be done until after the baby is born since I was told today, I cannot force her to have while pregnant. If this baby is Ollies and my grandchild, I am willing to move Bree here and have her live with us. It has no chance and will continue to ruin my son's life from afar.
UncagedKestrel wrote:
So what you're saying is that the most immature people in this situation are Bree's parents?
I expect teenagers to make questionable decisions (although generally not to the extent of "get pregnant on purpose so we can force people to move"), but the parents are a whole new level of wtf.
OP responded:
I am wondering if Bree has somehow maybe manipulated the situation there. I couldn't imagine being like this and the family I have met before did not appear this irrational in the past.
Special_Lychee_6847 wrote:
I bet Bree gave her parents a completely different story, and I doubt they even know about her breaking up with your son to be with someone else - twice. If they think it's normal to accept (financial) responsibility for a baby, just because a 15 yr old says so, and without a DNA test, they are delusional.
I would make sure to talk to your son about how important it is that he lets you know if and what they send him in messages or other forms of communication. And that what they are doing is NOT okay.
They are bypassing you as parents, and communicating with him as if he is an adult, about adult things, that he should not be facing alone. So far, the way they played it, there was no one in those 'talks' on your son's side, simply because they blocked you out. I'm so glad your son has come to his senses some. I truly hope he doesn't get guilt tripped into opening himself up to them again.
Ihaveblueplates wrote:
He accepts financial responsibility? At 15 and with zero dollars and no job or high school degree and not even being old enough to get a license.
I didn't plan on updating prior to the DNA test but I can confidently say we do not need it to know the truth. We will likely still do one if Bree sticks to her story, only I will go through the courts at this point. We have a family lawyer and he has advised these updates are fine as long as I do not identify anyone by name, location etc
I had a lot of helpful messages on here and I do read them all even if I don't reply.
One was from a radiographer who suggested that I look at the measurements of the baby on the ultrasound if I am able to get scan pictures and then use that to calculate if the baby was 16 weeks on that scan.
I have kept that idea in mind if I ever got the chance to see the scan myself. The same commenter also raised concerns that she only had this one scan at "16 weeks" and there wasn't a 20 week scan again 4 weeks later.
All OBs would do a scan at 18-22 weeks. The one photo we have seen is a photo of a scan, a profile shot of the babies face at "16 weeks" and there hasn't been another scan since then. We have been playing it safe and being very careful with how we tread around Bree, not wanting to cause any arguments.
We have no mentioned this to them yet and if by chance someone tells them via this post or they know about this post we don't care, we have nothing to lose since the baby ISN'T Ollies and this is how I know. Bree and Ollie have many mutual friends, but only one other girl (Hannah) who is still friends with both of them from within the group.
Hannah believes Ollie is the father because that's what Bree says but she had a falling out with Bree this week. I lead to her talking to Ollie and then she sent Ollie a video that Bree sent her after the ultrasound in April. Prior to this Bree had told her not to show him because he wasn't going to be in the babies life by choice and all the things she was posting about deadbeat dads.
The video shows MULTIPLE measurements being done and I was able to see clearly that the baby measured 19 weeks and that scan was the 20 week scan. There is no way that baby is Ollies baby. She is due August 26th. Ollie knows all of this and is doing okay. Very angry but he has the support he needs. What happens now we don't know but we know the truth.
ichundmeinHolz_ wrote:
If she had had unprotected s#$ with multiple people then you need your son to get tested for everything. Ollie is lucky to have parents who are looking out for him.
OP responded:
We have done. he's been given the all clear thank goodness.
MrsDoylesTeabags wrote:
Good. I hope you had a long and frank conversation with him about being more responsible with who he shares his favourite toy with. Did the STI clinic teach him about c#ndoms?
Susannah-Mio wrote:
His family had already taught him about condoms and everything involving sex, according to OP. He (thought) he was getting Bree pregnant on purpose to manipulate his parents into letting him move to her city. This was all a planned thing for him. He was being a stupid teen, and it backfired on him in probably the best way it could have. He is in no way innocent in this.
solarflare22 wrote:
Yeah the only reason his life isn't currently spiraling down the sh#$ter is cause his ex was a bigger manipulator then he is. Hopefully this is a wake up call for him.
Maleficent_Theory818 wrote:
This had to be a scheme cooked up by Bree’s parents. The true baby daddy isn’t someone they want her with and convinced her to lie.