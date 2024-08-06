'AITA for pretending to throw away my GF's 'blankie' so my parents wouldn't see it. She's in her 20s!'

AITA for pretending to throw out my girlfriend’s blanket?

Throwaway-986513 says:

I (M26) and my girlfriend (F24) have been together for 6 months now. She is a bit quirky, but I decided to introduce her to my parents. Since they live a few hours away, we decided to stay there for a couple of days.

Before leaving for our trip, I asked my girlfriend (I’ll call her Sam, fake name duh) if she could leave her blanket at home. The backstory on the blanket is that she has had it since she was a kid and claims she can’t sleep well without it. She said she would leave it at home, but in a way that made me feel guilty, so I caved and told her to bring it.