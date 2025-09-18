'AITA for telling my sister I'd rather she suffer from her allergies than I suffer from mine?'

Jolly-Mud9201 writes:
I (28F) live with my sister (25F) in a 2-bedroom apartment where we both pay rent. My sister and I recently decided to get a pet. I suggested a dog, but my sister vetoed this due to her dog allergy.
She always had a mild one and just got a bit sneezy, but I guess it’s worsened over the years and is a lot more severe. I suggested getting a hypoallergenic one, but she says the saliva sets her off too.
My sister suggested getting a cat, which I vetoed because I’m allergic to cats. My allergy is more mild than hers, but it causes my erythromelalgia to flare up, and I’m in constant pain, which is why I had to surrender my cat previously.
My sister got upset because she says since my allergy is more mild I should concede on this, and I tried to explain that it causes my immune system to flare up and interferes with my other conditions.
Her response was, “Well you can take Zyrtec and as long as the apartment is cold, or you dress cooler, then it won’t be an issue.” I tried to explain that it doesn’t matter if I was wearing shorts and a tank top.
As long as the trigger is there, my flare-up is there, I’ll be in pain, and that doesn’t feel fair. I told her it would be wrong if I brought home a dog and said, “Forget you, it’s not a big deal.” She’s being very set on the fact that she doesn’t feel my allergy is as bad and thinks I’m being stubborn.
My family has always struggled to validate my condition because it’s “invisible” (it’s not) and it’s rare, so they don’t see it as being that bad. (I go to work and exercise despite the pain so I must be fine, right?)
We’re at an impasse on this, and she’s a pretty impulsive person, so there’s a solid chance she’ll just come home with a cat anyway. I don’t know why we just can’t get a rabbit or a chinchilla or something we both can enjoy. AITA?
EstimateAgitated224 says:
Maybe get a bird?
UmmmSeriously says:
Get a fish.
Anastriannnna says:
Are you really adults? Responsible adults? Why do you want pets you're allergic to? Are you both 10 years old or something? Can't you get a turtle? This is really weird conflict. There are many options for pets and you both insist on having ones you both can't have. Grow up and find a pet that you are not allergic to.
Whooptidooh says:
ESH. Time to get a goldfish.