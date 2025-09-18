'AITA for telling my sister I'd rather she suffer from her allergies than I suffer from mine?'

"AITA for telling my sister that her allergy isn’t more severe or more valid than mine?"

Jolly-Mud9201 writes:

I (28F) live with my sister (25F) in a 2-bedroom apartment where we both pay rent. My sister and I recently decided to get a pet. I suggested a dog, but my sister vetoed this due to her dog allergy.

She always had a mild one and just got a bit sneezy, but I guess it’s worsened over the years and is a lot more severe. I suggested getting a hypoallergenic one, but she says the saliva sets her off too.

My sister suggested getting a cat, which I vetoed because I’m allergic to cats. My allergy is more mild than hers, but it causes my erythromelalgia to flare up, and I’m in constant pain, which is why I had to surrender my cat previously.