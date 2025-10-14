'AITA for telling my atheist roommate that her reaction to my festive decorations is unfair?'

Correct-Cloud901 writes:
For context, I (19F) was brought up in India but am currently at university in the US. I share a dorm with two other girls, let’s call them Bailey and Hannah (both 19F). Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in my culture, and it has always been a grand celebration with my entire extended family.
Hannah is atheist, and that has never been an issue for me. Her policy is basically “don’t force your religion onto me and I’ll be respectful,” which I think is very reasonable. Last year, Bailey, who is Christian, decorated our room for Christmas with tinsel, a small decorated tree, and stockings. Hannah helped her set up the tree and even commented on how “the festive mood was really nice.”
This year, since I’m busy on campus and can’t go home, I decided to bring a bit of home to me by decorating our room. Out of common courtesy, I asked my roommates first. Hannah said she would “rather not have religious stuff around” but was fine with it as long as it wasn’t over the top.
I thought that was completely reasonable. To keep in line with her request, I put up some fairy lights around the window, lit a few tea lights, and made a small mural out of flowers near the front door.
I didn’t include any statues of gods or religious symbols. I also cooked some sweets to share with my roommates, wanting to bring a little of my culture to them. Honestly, it reminded me of home and made me really happy.
Bailey loved the food and decorations, but when Hannah got home, she looked shocked. She said I had disrespected her boundaries and was forcing my religion on her in her own space. I tried to explain that I respect her beliefs and that what I had done was cultural, not religious.
I also pointed out that she hadn’t minded Bailey’s Christmas decorations last year. Hannah said that was different because Christmas is more cultural in the US and doesn’t involve gods or praying. She’s been giving me the cold shoulder ever since. I didn’t mean to offend her and genuinely thought I was being considerate. So, AITA?
PikesPique says:
NTA. Hannah's atheism seems a bit performative.
CompetitiveBuddy3712 says:
CHRISTmas isn’t CHRISTian. Obviously. NTA. Go harder next year. I love pictures of Diwali, just looks alike an awesome time.
KingBretwald says:
So Christmas lights, candles, and poinsettias are OK, but fairly lights, tea lights, and flower murals aren't. You're living with a bigot. NTA.
Frequent_Help2133 says:
NTA. The complaint roommate is racist, not atheist.