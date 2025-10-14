'AITA for telling my atheist roommate that her reaction to my festive decorations is unfair?'

This year, since I’m busy on campus and can’t go home, I decided to bring a bit of home to me by decorating our room. Out of common courtesy, I asked my roommates first. Hannah said she would “rather not have religious stuff around” but was fine with it as long as it wasn’t over the top.

I thought that was completely reasonable. To keep in line with her request, I put up some fairy lights around the window, lit a few tea lights, and made a small mural out of flowers near the front door.

I didn’t include any statues of gods or religious symbols. I also cooked some sweets to share with my roommates, wanting to bring a little of my culture to them. Honestly, it reminded me of home and made me really happy.