'My aunt stole my inheritance. Then karma struck and her life fell apart.' MAJOR UPDATE

In an unjust world, it often feels rare to see someone actually face consequences for screwing other people over. So when you do, it can be quite cathartic.

"My aunt stole my inheritance. Then karma struck and her life fell apart."

My aunt was one of two kids my Grandparents had. My mother was the polar opposite to my aunt. She worked from the age of 12 in my Grandfather's shop, never asked for anything, and eventually managed to start her own business. My aunt never held down a job till the age of 26, was constantly taking things from her parents and was constantly in trouble.