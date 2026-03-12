"My best friend of 20 years turned out to completely lose his mind."

So I have this friend, we'll call him Jim. Jim is 38 years old and has never really had anything, and what he has gained, he's lost pretty quick. He doesn’t have many friends and never has. I've always wondered why but could never put my finger on it. I know now. Jim has serious issues with addiction and will get hooked on whatever releases dopamine. This will be important later.

Our family business took pity on Jim and hired him to manage our property, which at first he was very good at. We thought we'd struck gold. My parents even let him move in. One thing we did notice at first that was really odd (that we didn’t think much of) was that Jim needed constant praise and adoration for the work he was doing.