'My best friend asked if I would be her sperm donor for her surrogate. I'm in love with her.' UPDATED

She got worried thinking I was going to say no or something worse so by the time we took a walk both of us were nervous wrecks. I sat her down and told her everything how I realized I was in love with her several years back but was to much of a chicken shit to come clean. I told her that I never said anything because I did not want to jeopardize our friendship.

Her face turned white then a myriad of expressions came over her face then she started laughing till tears came down her face. I honestly was stunned, my stomach was in my throat and I honestly thought that almost 12 years of friendship were down the toilet. Then she started crying, sobbing really and she lightly hit my chest.