'My best friend died and now I’m rethinking my relationship with my girlfriend.' UPDATED 2X

Flip developed cancer and I had to take him to the vet to be put down. I’m not ashamed to say I cried almost the entire day. Stephanie too. She’s devastated.

When I told Donna she said, “Oh well, time to get a cat now so we can both enjoy a pet.”

Wtf?? I couldn’t believe what I heard. I told her my best friend died and she’s so damn dismissive. She replied that it’s just an animal, no biggie. My heart shattered all over again.